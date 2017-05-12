Castleford issue statement following Rangi Chase speculation

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have issued a short statement after Rangi Chase was allegedly caught up in an altercation in Featherstone last night.

The Tigers halfback was allegedly involved in an incident at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium during the club’s Challenge Cup victory over Halifax last night, and two men are understood to have been ejected from the ground during the game.

A brief statement issued on Castleford’s official website said: “Castleford Tigers are aware of an incident that occurred last night in Featherstone.

“The club is investigating the incident and will make no further comment at this time.”

The former England international was dropped by the club in February following the launch of an internal investigation into another alleged incident involving the 31-year-old. He subsequently returned to action a month later.

It is not yet clear whether Chase will feature in Castleford’s Challenge Cup clash with St Helens on Saturday, after being named in the 19-man squad.