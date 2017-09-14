Castleford lead the chase for Sheffield speedster

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers are one of a number of clubs to have held talks over the signature of free-scoring Sheffield Eagles winger Garry Lo for 2018.

League Express claims Lo has caught the eye since joining the Eagles, establishing himself as one of the best players outside Super League.

He is the top try-scorer in the Championship this season and that form has not gone unnoticed, attracting the interest of the Super League leaders as well as three other rival top-flight clubs.

League Express understands that no deal has yet been agreed for the Papua New Guinean international with any prospective suitor, but the Tigers are one of the teams to have made their interest clear to Sheffield, where the player remains under contract for 2018.

That would mean that before any deal is agreed, any potential buyer would have to agree on a fee with Sheffield to enable Lo to make the step up to Super League.