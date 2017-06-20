Castleford lead Wardle chase

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

JOE WARDLE is set for a Super League return next season with league leaders Castleford Tigers.

League Express revealed the former Huddersfield Giants centre has decided to call time on his NRL career at the end of the season and will return to Super League in 2018, with Warrington Wolves also keen to land the Scotland international.

Wardle has not adapted well to life Down Under and has asked the Knights for a release from his contract, which has been granted.

He is now considering offers from the two Super League clubs. However, League Express claim his preference is to join the Tigers, despite being offered a more lucrative deal by Warrington.

Read the full story in the new League Express, in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le