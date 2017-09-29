Castleford legend Mal Reilly backs the Tigers to win the Grand Final

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford legend Mal Reilly has backed the current crop of Tigers to enter uncharted territory next Saturday at Old Trafford and win the league title for the first time.

Reilly won the Challenge Cup with the Tigers as both a player and coach, but never the league championship, something Castleford have the opportunity to do next weekend after Thursday’s dramatic win against St Helens.

And Reilly believes that Daryl Powell’s side have all the tools in their arsenal to go one step further and lift the Super League trophy next Saturday night.

“Confidence is a huge factor and Daryl has got the team in a great confident frame of mind,” Reilly said. “I just don’t think they can be beaten, to be honest. They are that good.

“I think it’s one of the strongest sides they’ve ever had. The game has changed over the years dramatically but they play all aspects of the game very well.

“Their defence is good and their offence and support play is first class, Daryl is doing a fantastic job. I’m so pleased that he’s having success.”

Reilly also believes that their last-gasp win against the Saints shows they have the mettle to handle the big occasion.

“They know exactly what commitment they need to get to,” he said. “They’ve just got to keep their feet on the ground and focus on their responsibilities individually and collectively and up the tempo and intensity of what they’re doing.

“It showed last night just what they are capable of.

“It comes down to 80 minutes of football and the team that performs the best over that period takes away the glory. But Castleford have been able to do that on a regular basis and I see no reason why they can’t continue with the frame of mind they’re in.”