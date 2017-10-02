Castleford made favourites… for 2018 Challenge Cup

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 2, 2017 15:21

Castleford made favourites… for 2018 Challenge Cup

The 2017 season hasn’t even finished, but one bookmaker has wasted no time whatsoever in dishing out odds for 2018.

Bet365 have released very early odds for next year’s Challenge Cup.

Inevitably Castleford are the favourites after an impressive season, coming in at 4/1.

Wigan Warriors are second favourites after being priced at 9/2, while Grand Finalists, Leeds, current holders Hull FC and St Helens are 11/2.

Leigh and Toronto are the shortest-priced sides outside of Super League at 50/1, while anyone fancying a bet on Bradford Bulls can get odds of 1000/1, putting them on a par with the likes of Hemel Stags and West Wales Raiders.

Challenge Cup Bet 365 Odds:

4/1: Castleford
9/2: Wigan
11/2: Leeds, Hull FC, St Helens
13/2: Warrington
20/1: Salford, Huddersfield
25/1: Catalans Dragons
33/1: Wakefield, Widnes
40/1: Hull KR
50/1: Leigh, Toronto
100/1: London Broncos
200/1: Featherstone
250/1: Batley, Toulouse, Halifax.
500/1: Hunslet, Keighley, Newcastle, Oldham, Rochdale, Sheffield, Swinton, Newcastle, Dewsbury, Barrow.
750/1: York City Knights
1000/1: Bradford, Doncaster, London Skolars, Coventry, Whitehaven, Workington, Gloucestershire, West Wales, Hemel.

