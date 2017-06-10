Castleford prop Andy Lynch to retire at the end of the season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

On the eve of his 500th career appearance, Andy Lynch has confirmed his retirement plans, with the forward to bow out of the sport at the end of this season.

Lynch made his professional debut back in 1999 with the Tigers as a 19-year old after coming through the Castleford Academy ranks. While with the Tigers, Lynch represented Yorkshire and England while also being selected in the 2003 Super League Dream Team.

He went on to play for Bradford and then Hull FC before returning to Castleford in 2014, helping the club reach the Challenge Cup Final during his first season back with his hometown club.

“I discussed it (retirement) a lot with my wife April and we decided it’s the right time for me now to look to the next chapter of my life,” he said.

“My three boys are at that age now where I need to be there more at the weekend; they are all playing sports and I’ve already missed out on a lot with them. It’s now time to turn the tables and for me to spend my weekend watching my boys play sports.”

With the Tigers sitting at the top of the table it would certainly be a dream come true for Lynch to end his career with silverware, though.

He said: “There is still a long way to go for us this season and we will take each game one at a time and work hard to chalk off the wins each week but to bring a trophy back to this club and this town would mean everything to me! It’s been part of my life since I was 15, I love this club and I will always be a Castleford fan. Bringing a trophy home this season would just be a brilliant way to sign off on a career I have truly loved.”

Tigers CEO Steve Gill said: “Andy has been a great servant to both Castleford Tigers and Rugby League. He epitomises the word professional. We have all enjoyed many hours watching him play the game he clearly loves, and we all wish him well for the rest of this season and for the next chapter of his career.”