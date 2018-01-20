Castleford reveal squad numbers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have handed Ben Roberts the number one jersey ahead of the 2018 season.

The Samoan international is expected to play at fullback this year in place of Zak Hardaker, who will serve a drugs ban for the next two seasons.

Roberts has spent the majority of his Castleford career at halfback, but Daryl Powell has put faith in the 32-year-old to make the transition.

Jamie Ellis, an off-season signing from Huddersfield, has taken the number six shirt, while Junior Moors has taken the number eight jersey left vacant by Andy Lynch.

Joe Wardle has been assigned the number 16 shirt, with Garry Lo taking number 20.