Castleford sign former Bradford youngster Jacob Trueman

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of half-back Jake Trueman, the highly-regarded 17-year-old who has joined from Championship side Bradford Bulls.

The youngster has progressed through the Bulls academy and made his first team debut in May 2016. Trueman has been highly rated by his previous coaches and Tigers head coach Daryl Powell admits he is looking forward to seeing him development within the Tigers environment.

Speaking while on the club’s pre-season camp, Powell said: “Jake is a young player who became available after the difficulties that Bradford faced in the recent past. We are delighted to acquire the services of a talented young halfback who has a big future in the game.”

Powell added: “He has already played first-team football at Bradford and is a talented all-round half-back. We now have some of the best young half-backs in the country in our system to learn from the quality that we have in our first team. This means our future is very rosy in the decision-making department.”

Trueman will jump straight in with his new team-mates and take to the field in the Tigers’ pre-season friendly at Batley Bulldogs on Friday night.

“I wanted to join Castleford because of the coaching staff on board,” Trueman said. “I think they can develop and improve me as a player. The club just feels like the right fit for me. I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and training under these coaches and developing my skills as a half-back.”