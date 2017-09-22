Castleford sign Garry Lo from Sheffield Eagles for 2018 season

54 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Garry Lo has completed his move from Sheffield Eagles to Super League leaders Castleford Tigers.

The free-scoring PNG winger had caught the interest of several Super League clubs – as first revealed by League Express earlier this month.

But terms have now been agreed to see the 23-year-old make the move to Daryl Powell’s side – the latest in an increasing line of lower-league players to link up with Powell to further their career development.

Lo will return to Sheffield on loan in 2018 when not required by Castleford, and the two teams will play in a pre-season friendly at the start of next season as part of the agreement.

The likes of Jy Hitchcox, Greg Minikin and Tuoyo Egodo to leave either a Championship or League 1 side to join Castleford.

“I’m speechless!” Lo said. To be given this opportunity is a dream come true for me. To get the chance to test myself at the highest level in Super League is so exciting and I can’t wait to join the boys soon for pre-season training.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Garry Lo has been a really exciting player for Sheffield over the last two years. I’ve had a good look at him and I think he will fit perfectly into the way that we play. He’s an exciting player, he’s very robust and a strong ball carrier who’s got an ability to pass the ball as well, so I think he’ll be a very exciting player to add into what we have already got.”

Castleford CEO Steve Gill added: “Garry is an excellent prospect, and at 23 years old he is a perfect age to move up into Super League from the Championship. I believe in time he will become a fans favourite, and Garry gives us real strength in depth on our wings.”