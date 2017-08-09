Castleford star Junior Moors on verge of return from long-term injury

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford coach Daryl Powell has revealed that forward Junior Moors could return from his long-term injury layoff as early as next Thursday’s clash against Wakefield.

Moors has missed two months of action due to a medial ligament injury suffered against Warrington – but he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the problem.

That has put him in contention for a return before the break for the Challenge Cup final – with Powell revealing both he and winger Greg Eden are now back in full training.

Powell told TotalRL: “Greg will see a specialist and he’ll see what he says about his injury. Junior should be fine next week I reckon. If he’s right we’ll put him on the field because he’s been an outstanding player for us.”

Powell also admitted to see both players return will be a huge boost for his side on the run-in to Old Trafford and their bid for a first Grand Final appearance.

He said: “He (Moors) was playing well – we’ve had a lot of good players so it’s hard to single one out. We had three pretty good players missing last week in Jake (Webster), Junior and Greg and they can make a huge difference. To have those guys back in the squad towards the end of the year will be a big boost for us. We’re in a good place, we just need to make sure we kick on from hereon out.”

And in a further boost for the Tigers, Powell confirmed that centre Jake Webster should be fit to return for this Friday’s trip to Salford.

“Jake Webster has trained on Tuesday, we’ll see how he pulls up on Thursday and hopefully he’ll be okay,” he said.

“We’ll see as we roll on later in the week. Then there’s Junior and Greg – who aren’t far away which is good, but they won’t be right for this game.”