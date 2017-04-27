Castleford sweating over availability of Gale for Wigan clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has admitted they will have to wait until Friday to find out whether scrum-half Luke Gale will be passed fit to face Wigan on Saturday night.

Gale went off after 22 minutes of their defeat to Hull last Sunday with a head knock, following the tackle which saw Liam Watts receive a straight red card.

And Powell said that the England international will have to undergo a late head test 24 hours prior to kick-off to ensure he’s ready to play.

“Galey should be okay,” Powell said. “He’s trained light today without contact, but he’s got to go through the head injury protocol, which is significant in itself.

“He can’t take the test until Friday so we won’t know until later in the week for definite.”

However, should Gale fail to make the game, Powell does have a ready-made replacement in the returning Rangi Chase.

“Rangi has trained in there today; he’ll be available for the weekend so we’ll have to wait until the back end of the week. Apart from that, we’ve come through Easter well health-wise,” Powell added.

Powell also said he is looking for a response from his side against the reigning Super League champions, following back-to-back defeats over the Easter period.

He said: “I don’t think it was our best game. We were too lateral with the ball, soft defensively and Hull came after us and they had a reason to win – and they had enough.

“Even when they went down to 12 men, we just couldn’t find the execution in our play to get the win. They missed 64 tackles, I’ve never seen a team miss that many and win the game – it was ridiculous really. Ultimately, I didn’t think we were good enough to get the points and there’s some further lessons for us to learn from it.”