Castleford to use full squad depth for testing Easter period

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has hinted that he will utilise his full squad over Easter – suggesting he could recall some of his loan players for the testing period.

Players like Will Maher and Kevin Larroyer could be recalled from their loan spells at Batley and Bradford respectively, as Powell works out how best to deal with games against Wakefield on Friday and then St Helens on Monday.

One player who could also debut over Easter is former London and Bradford man Alex Foster.

He said: “Potentially some of the players could come back who have been out on loan, but I will have a look at how we get through Friday’s game.

“We’ll get the first game out of the way and then we’ve got 24 or 48-hour call backs on the loan guys so we’ll see where we’re at. Alex Foster could come in for his first game, but won’t play on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Powell has revealed the Tigers are sweating on the fitness of four key players ahead of Friday’s huge derby against Wakefield Trinity.

Captain Michael Shenton pulled out of Thursday’s win against Wigan during the warm-up after suffering a back spasm – although Powell has said that he wouldn’t be too concerned at throwing him in without much preparation for the game against Chris Chester’s in-form Trinity.

“I’m not sure with Michael Shenton,” he said. “His back did lock up in the warm-up at Wigan, but hopefully it’s not too bad. We’ll see how it goes. We’ve a few bits (with injuries) but it wouldn’t be a problem fitting Shenny in with just one training session.”

Powell is more optimistic on forward Grant Millington – who will undergo a head test 24 hours before the game to determine if he can return after missing the Wigan win.

“Grant Millington didn’t play last week and we’ll have to check him later,” he said. “He got a head knock a couple of weeks back and needs a head assessment. He gets a test on Thursday and hopefully he’ll come through that.

Crucially though, Powell will check on back-row forward duo Junior Moors and Oliver Holmes – both of whom have injury knocks the Tigers are waiting on.

“Junior Moors has a bit of a hamstring and we’ll check on him as well and Oliver Holmes who hasn’t trained yet this week with a bit of a knee problem. “Hopefully all those guys will be okay, but we won’t know until later in the week.”