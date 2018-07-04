Castleford Tigers duo attracting interest elsewhere for 2019 season

The futures of Castleford duo Gadwin Springer and James Green appears to be away from the Tigers in 2019 – with both attracting interest from elsewhere.

27-year-old Green only joined Castleford at the beginning of this season on a one-year deal from Leigh, but has found opportunities difficult to come by in Daryl Powell’s side.

He has spent large periods of the year on dual-registration with Halifax, but League Express understands that League 1 side Bradford have made an enquiry to take the forward on loan to Odsal for the rest of this year.

With Green out-of-contract with Castleford after this year, he looks likely to move on and resume his career elsewhere – though it is unclear if Bradford’s interest in a loan deal is also with a view to a permanent transfer in 2019.

25-year-old prop Springer was a mainstay in Powell’s side for large parts of last year’s League Leader’s Shield success, making 21 appearances for the Castleford in 2017.

He, however, has fallen down the pecking order at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle – and despite having another year left on his contract with Castleford, the Tigers are open to letting him move on next season.

League Express has been told there is no issue between Castleford and Springer, but with other forwards in front of the France international in the squad, the Tigers would be willing to let him leave on good terms – and that has alerted a number of Super League clubs to his availability.

The Tigers still have a number of other players out-of-contract, including centre Jake Webster and forward Adam Milner, who League Express revealed earlier this year was attracting interest from the NRL.

The Tigers, however, still remain hopeful they can convince him to stay with Castleford in 2019.