Castleford Tigers name 21-man Boxing Day Squad

DARYL POWELL has named a 21-man squad for the Boxing Day clash against local rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Boxing Day fixtures usually witness sides choosing to blood in new signings alongside up-and-coming stars and the Castleford Tigers’ squad fits the bill. With youngsters such as Jack Render, Jack Ray and Calum Turner just some of the academy players Powell has included in his squad, the match will provide an opportunity for Tigers’ fans to get a glimpse of the future. Meanwhile, new recruits Cory Aston, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Jamie Ellis and James Green will all be given the chance to showcase their credentials ahead of the 2018 season.

Speaking today, Powell stated: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to see the players get out on the field, they’ve been working exceptionally hard in pre-season training. The squad I have chosen has a good mix of some of the young players who are coming through at our club and some of our new signings with real experience. It will be a good challenge for us against Featherstone on Boxing Day and I’m sure our fans will be looking forward to seeing a good game of Rugby League after quite a while off.”

New recruit Joe Wardle also expressed his excitement at donning the Castleford colours for the first time: “I’m really looking forward to having my first hit out with the boys here at the Jungle on Boxing Day. We’ve been back in pre-season for a while now and everyone is itching to get back on the pitch. I’ve heard lots about the local rivalry and I’m sure Featherstone will put up a real challenge for us and it should be a great match for the fans to enjoy over Christmas.”

Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers – Boxing Day 2017 – Castleford squad:

Cory Aston

Mitch Clark

James Clare

Matt Cook

Brandon Douglas

Tuoyo Egodo

Jamie Ellis

Alex Foster

James Green

Jy Hitchcox

Oliver Holmes

Will Maher

Jacques O’Neill

Jack Ray

Jack Render

Jesse Sene-Lefao

Robbie Storey

Jake Sweeting

Jake Trueman

Calum Turner

Joe Wardle