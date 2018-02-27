Castleford without big-name duo for Rovers clash

Daryl Powell has been dealt an injury blow ahead of the club’s visit to Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday night following injuries to Greg Eden and Joe Wardle.

The duo have been ruled out with hamstring injuries, with both players set to have scans which will determine the extent of the injury.

Wardle only made his competitive debut for the club last week after a separate injury but now is facing further time on the sidelines.

Eden, meanwhile, has made two appearances this season but has yet to score after topping the try-scoring charts last year.

Jy Hitchcox has also dropped out of the squad, with Matt Cook, Jake Trueman and James Clare replacing them.

Hull KR, who will compete with Castleford for the Roger Millward Trophy, are set to welcome back James Donaldson for the first time since Easter, after suffering an ACL injury last year.

Chris Clarkson has also been named in the 19-man squad following a thigh problem, with Matty Marsh and Lee Jewitt dropping out.

Hull KR squad to face Castleford: Adam Quinlan, Thomas Minns, Andrew Heffernan, Ryan Shaw, Nick Scruton, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, James Donaldson, Chris Clarkson, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Jordan Walne, Danny Tickle, Justin Carney.

Castleford squad to face Hull KR: James Clare, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, Luke Gale, James Green, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Jake Webster.