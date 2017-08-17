Castleford secure League Leaders’ Shield in style

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers secures the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time with a 45-20 victory over local rivals Wakefield.

The game had been billed up as Castleford’s chance to secure the title in front of their home support, and they lived up to the expectations with an eight try victory over Trinity.

Jake Webster was the hero as he bagged four tries, with Zak Hardaker (2), Mike McMeeken and Greg Eden also scoring.

Hardaker, McMeeken and Webster’s first try had given Cas an 18-10 half-time lead, with Ben Jones-Bishop and Mason Caton-Brown replying for Wakefield.

Chris Chester’s side threatened to spoil the party when Danny Kirmond scored. But five second half-tries calmed the nerves, allowing the Tigers faithful to relax and celebrate the history playing out in front of them.