Casty considering his options as interest heightens in French star

Remi Casty’s Catalans future is in doubt as several Super League clubs circle the French star.

Casty’s current contract finishes at the end of this season and he admits there are already several options for next year.

But the 33-year-old insists his heart belongs in Perpignan and he is hoping to see out his career in the sang et or (blood and gold) colours of Catalonia.

“I’m not ready to make a decision just yet,” he said.

“I’m discussing things with my wife and family and a decision will be made before the end of the season.

“You have to look at all options but I would like to finish my career here at Catalans Dragons. I’ve been here for 13 years (Casty joined the Dragons when they were first formed in 2006 but had a season with Sydney Roosters in the NRL in 2014 before returning) and it is a major part of my life.

“It is a great club. Not only are we always ready for battle on the field, but we are a tight group off it too. We all spend time together as friends and we enjoy each other’s company.

“I realise I have other options for next season and I have to consider them but I would like to finish my career here.”