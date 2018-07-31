Casty signs new Dragons deal

Catalans Dragons captain Rémi Casty has today signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The French international will remain at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2020 campaign after deciding to stay with the Dragons despite interest from elsewhere.

His tally of 264 Super League appearances makes him Catalans’ leading appearance maker, having first played in their inaugural season back in 2006.

“I am proud and happy to extend my contract for two more seasons,” Casty said.

“The years go by but I still have the mental and physical freshness to give everything for the Dragons.”

Steve McNamara added: “Rémi has been in career best form in 2018 and we are delighted that his long association with the club will continue for two more seasons.

“He is physically and mentally in a really good place, his application and desire to achieve success with the Dragons is there for everybody to see. As a senior player and captain, the influence he has is vital in helping us aim for consistently high levels of preparation and performance.”