Catalans beat Huddersfield after second-half blitz

Catalans Dragons produced a great second-half performance to down the Huddersfield Giants 27-6 in Perpignan

After a start where both teams were keen not to make errors and to work their way into the game, it was the Giants, through Aaron Murphy, who got on the score sheet first. The play was moved to the left by Jordan Turner, after a barnstorming Ukuma Ta’ai run, and the winger, playing at centre, stepped inside to stroll in.

But the Giants dropped the kick-off allowing the Dragons to respond through Jodie Broughton. A Michael McIlorum pass found Broughton and the winger managed to evade Jordan Rankin enough to squeeze in the corner.

Murphy almost got his second try of the game when he stole the ball from Fouad Yaha and grounded it. But the French winger had caught the ball in his own in goal and so the video referee, Phil Bentham, disallowed the try.

After the break, Catalans took the lead for the first time. A kick to the corner from Tony Gigot was batted back by Yaha into the arms of Benjamin Julien who fell over the line. Catalans were over again when Greg Bird broke through on the left and found David Mead in support on his outside.

Mead was in once more after a great half-break and offload by Samisoni Langi found Tony Gigot who then fed Mead on his inside.

Things could have got even better for the Dragons when Darnell McIntosh failed to deal with a high bomb and Broughton was on hand to ground the ball but the try was also ruled out. This time, for a push.

It wasn’t long, however, before Broughton did get his second. A great cut-out pass from McIlorum found the winger unmarked on the left. A late penalty and field goal from Gigot added further gloss on to a result that draws Catalans level on points with Hull KR at the bottom of Super League.

Dragons: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Gigot, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Anderson, Jullien, Bird; Interchanges: Aiton, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri

Tries: Broughton 2, Julien, Mead 2; Goals: Gigot 3: Field Goals: Gigot

Giants: McIntosh, Simpson, Mellor, Murphy, I Senior, Turner, Rankin, Ikahihifo, O’Brien, Clough, Ferguson, Lawrence, Smith; Interchanges: Hinchcliffe, Ta’ai, Wakeman, Roche

Tries: Murphy; Goals: McIntosh