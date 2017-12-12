Catalans capture PNG captain Mead

134 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have secured a major coup in the shape of Papua New Guinea captain David Mead on a three-year contract.

As first revealed in this week’s League Express, Mead joins the club from NRL side Brisbane Broncos after making 13 appearances for Wayne Bennett’s side last season.

His arrival comes as a significant capture for Steve McNamara and the Dragons. Mead, the fullback who stood out throughout the World Cup during The Kumul’s run to the quarter-finals, finally ends their search for a replacement for Tony Gigot, the French star who is currently serving a drugs ban.

The Dragons to replace the French international and almost suffered relegation, however, Mead’s arrival will help fill the void in what is arguably one of the most impressive signings in Super League ahead of 2018.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity the Catalans Dragons have given us,” Mead said.

“My time at the Broncos under Wayne has been extremely enjoyable and now I look forward to learning all about the French culture when I join my new team mates, coaching staff and management at the Dragons in a few weeks.”

The 29-year-old has played in the last three cups and had been one of the star performers at Gold Coast Titans before his move to Brisbane.

“David is a very exciting signing for our club and the Super League competition,” head coach Steve McNamara said.

“His blistering speed and attacking assets have been proven in the NRL over a number of years and these were further enhanced with his recent performances for Papua New Guinea. I am sure he will quickly become a favourite of the Catalans’ fans who will love seeing him in action.”