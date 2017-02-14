Catalans chase Wakefield star for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons are interested in signing Wakefield’s utility back Ben Jones-Bishop, according to League Express.

The former Leeds and Salford flier is out of contract at the end of the season, and Laurent Frayssinous has made him an early target ahead of the club’s recruitment drive for next season.

Jones-Bishop is currently in his second-year at Trinity after extending his contract midway through last season.

However, his initial hopes to play fullback appear unlikely, with Scott Grix and Max Jowitt set to compete for the jersey this year.

