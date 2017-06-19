Catalans confirm McNamara appointment

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the appointment of former England head coach Steve McNamara on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 45-year-old has been granted a release from his contract with New Zealand Warriors and will link up with the Dragons imminently.

He becomes the first English coach to coach the Dragons, with his appointment coming a month after the sacking of long-standing head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

His appointment marks McNamara’s return in a head coaching capacity for the first time since he left England, after his contract was not renewed despite a Test series victory over New Zealand in 2015.

Since then, McNamara, a former Great Britain, Bradford and Hull FC player, has worked as Stephen Kearney’s assistant at the Warriors.

He moved into coaching with Bradford Bulls in 2006, staying with the club until 2010.

He subsequently was appointed as England’s head coach and took up a secondary role as assistant coach to former Catalans coach Trent Robinson at Sydney Roosters.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the head coach of the Catalans Dragons,” McNamara said. The club has a huge potential and I look forward to working closely with the current group of staff and players, helping the team to improve in all areas of our performance and organisation.”

Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: “The signing of Steve McNamara is a great news for our club. My wish was to find an English coach, recognised and respected in his country and in this competition and the choice of Steve, the former England coach, was the best in my opinion. He expressed his desire to come in France to lead the Dragons and we were lucky that he was available immediately. I hope he will help the team to earn confidence and ambition in this difficult period. He will arrive at Perpignan tomorrow with a first important game on Saturday at Warrington.

