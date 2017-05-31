Catalans contenders begin to emerge to succeed Frayssinous

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew McFadden has emerged as one of a number of candidates to succeed Laurent Frayssinous as Catalans coach.

McFadden knows the Dragons well after spending 2007 and 2008 there as an assistant to Mick Potter, and League Express understands the 39-year-old is interested in the vacant position.

Catalans are on the hunt for a new coach after the departure of Frayssinous last week. The French club have won only five of their 15 games so far this season and sit ninth in Super League. McFadden spent two years as head coach of New Zealand Warriors from 2014 to 2016, winning 28 games of his 62 in charge.

He was replaced by Stephen Kearney at the end last year but has remained with the club as an assistant. McFadden is one of several candidates in the running for the job, with League Express learning that the current Widnes assistant Brett Hodgson and former Bradford Bulls head coach Rohan Smith are also interested in taking the job.

Hodgson joined the Vikings’ coaching team in 2014 following the end of his playing career a year earlier.

He has since been promoted to Denis Betts’ assistant, but the former Man of Steel is in the race to take Dragons post. Meanwhile, Smith has been out of coaching since he left Bradford following their demise.

The former Gold Coast Titans assistant, 36, earned praised for his handling of the situation at Bradford and is understood to be keen on a return to coaching.

