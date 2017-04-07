Catalans defeat Leigh to end losing streak

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons ended a four-match losing streak with a 26-37 victory tonight against Leigh Centurions at Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh opened the scoring with a penalty after four minutes from Ben Reynolds, but from that point onwards it was virtually all the Dragons in the first half, with fullback Tony Gigot playing his first game of the season.

They scored five tries from Iain Thornily, Brayden Wiliame, Krisnan Inu, Louis Anderson and Richie Myler try, with Luke Walsh adding four goals.

Curtis Naughton gave Leigh some hope with a try shortly before half-time, with Reynolds converting for a half-time scoreline of 8-28.

Leigh improved in the second half, but could never get back on terms. They scored three tries through Dayne Weston, Gregg McNally and Sam Hopkins, all converted by Reynolds.

But the Dragons scored a try by Gigot, converted by Walsh, with Walsh also adding a penalty and field-goal.

With this victory the Dragons move out of the bottom four, which will be a great relief to their coach Lauren Frayssinous.

Leigh: Gregg McNally; Curtis Naughton, Mitch Brown, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson; Martyn Ridyard, Ben Reynolds; Gareth Hock, Micky Higham, Sam Hopkins, Atelea Vea, Glenn Stewart, Harrison Hansen. Subs: Eloi Pelissier, Dayne Weston, Danny Tickle, Lachlan Burr

Catalans: Tony Gigot, Iain Thornley, Krisnan Inu, Brayden Wiliame, Vincent Duport, Luke Walsh, Richard Myler, Sam Moa, Paul Aiton, Rémi Casty, Louis Anderson, Benjamin Garcia, Jason Baitieri; Subs: Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Luke Burgess, Alrix da Costa

A full match report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express