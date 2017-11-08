Catalans deliver once again with their kits for the new season

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

They’ve quickly established a reputation for producing some of the best kits in Super League: and Catalans Dragons have not failed to deliver again!

They’ve set the bar pretty high for the rest of Super League when it comes to eye-catching kits for the new season, with the announcement of their three strips for 2018.

Les Dracs have kept it traditional with their home shirt, which is crisp, clean white with the ‘sang-et-or’ (blood and gold) chevron across the chest.

Their away shirt is bold, with a dark grey look that definitely works in our eyes. But it’s perhaps their red and gold shirt for Challenge Cup games which is our favourite, which once again proves that the Dragons are the early leaders in the running for best kits of 2018.

What do you think?