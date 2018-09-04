Catalans forward Anderson retires

Louis Anderson has announced his retirement at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old forward Warrington forward has been with Catalans since 2012 and made 134 appearances.

A New Zealand international, Anderson played 18 for the Kiwis before joining the Wolves in 2008.

He made over 100 appearances in the primrose and blue before joining the Dragons.

“After 15 years, the time has come to chase something different. I am so grateful to have worn this jersey for the last seven years. What an amazing journey, thank you.”

Steve McNamara added: “Louis has been a fantastic servant not only for the Catalans Dragons but also the whole of Rugby League. He is highly respected by everyone within the game.

“His decision to retire after a glittering career will leave a big void to fill within our team. He has contributed enormously in the development of our club and we wish Louis well in the next stage of his career.”