Catalans hooker suffers injury blow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This article first appeared in League Express. Read exclusive stories like this first by purchasing League Express every Monday in stores, or online at totalrl.com/le

Catalans Dragons are confident that Paul Aiton will be fit for the start of the Super League season after he suffered a hamstring injury in training.

The hooker has a small tear and is expected to miss the next two to three weeks of pre-season.

Injuries were a persistent problem for the 31-year-old in 2016 following his move to the French club from Leeds.

He made just twelve appearances for the Dragons in his first season with the club, missing six months with a torn pectoral muscle.

Despite his latest setback, head coach Laurent Frayssinous in confident that he will be fit for the club’s first Betfred Super League game of the season against Warrington on February 11th, while he may be fit to feature in their pre-season clash with Wigan on January 29th.

“It is only a small tear on his hammy,” said Frayssinous.

“He’s the only injury we’ve got, so after eight weeks I’m really pleased with how the staff and the players have worked. Only one injury is pretty good. They’ve done a tremendous job so far.”