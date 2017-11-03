Catalans land Langi

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have signed Leigh star Samisoni Langi.

The Tongan international has signed a two-year contract with Steve McNamara’s side, making him the club’s latest signing ahead of the 2018 season.

Langi, a versatile player who can play at centre or in the back-row, was understood to be close to agreeing a move with Hull Kingston Rovers.

But he will now head to Perpignan instead.

“I look forward to joining the Catalan Dragons for the next two seasons, and my wife and I are very excited about the opportunity to adopt Catalan culture and live in Perpignan.

“I want to play an important role in the club’s comeback at the top of the Super League in 2018. Steve McNamara is someone I trust and I’m sure he can help me to raise my level of play and get me to a level.”

Steve McNamara added: “He’s a great rookie for the club. Having worked with him in 2014 at the Roosters, I know exactly the qualities he will bring to the team, both on and off the field. He is a young, ambitious player with strong offensive qualities who gives everything in every phase of the game. “