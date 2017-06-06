Catalans make Smith top target for head coach role

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have made Tony Smith their number one target to take their vacant head coaching role.

Smith, 50, is under increasing pressure at Warrington as the Wolves continue to struggle in Super League, with last year’s Grand Finalists now sitting tenth in the league following their 44-4 defeat at Huddersfield on Sunday.

But their current struggles have not impacted on the Catalans’ desire to attract him to the south of France, with their president, Bernard Guasch, understood to be the driving force behind their targeting of Smith.

Smith, a Grand Final and World Club Challenge winner during his time at Leeds Rhinos, has been at Warrington since 2009 and signed a new deal with the club last year that keeps him under contract until the end of 2018.

