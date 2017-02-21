Catalans make three changes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons coach Laurent Frayssinous has made three changes to his squad ahead of Thursday’s Betfred Super League trip to Hull FC.

Louis Anderson, Alrix Da Costa and Iain Thornley come into the squad in place of Fouad Yaha, Luke Burgess and Lucas Albert.

Yaha picked up an injury in the opening weekend win over Warrington Wolves, while Albert and Burgess only made the 19 man squad for the game and are yet to feature this year.

The Dragons 19 man squad: 2. Jodie Broughton, 3. Krisnan Inu, 4. Brayden Wiliame, 6. Luke Walsh, 7. Richie Myler, 8. Sam Moa, 9. Paul Aiton, 10. Rémi Casty, 11. Louis Anderson, 12. Justin Horo, 13. Greg Bird, 14. Julian Bousquet, 15. Ben Garcia, 16. Thomas Bosc, 17. Jason Baitieri, 18. Vincent Duport, 19. Mickael Simon, 21. Iain Thornley, 23. Alrix Da Costa