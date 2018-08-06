Catalans receive hero’s reception back in France

Catalans fans stayed up until the late hours to welcome their side home after their stunning Challenge Cup victory.

The Dragons shocked the world by dumping Saints out and booking their place at Wembley for the showpiece event.

And jubilant fans carried on the party back in France, and waited up to give their stars a fantastic reception upon arrival back in Perpignan

Accueil triomphal pour les joueurs à l’aéroport 🏆🏆🐉

On est en Finale 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/JbV0LMsRA8 — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) August 5, 2018

The footage captured shows fans and players celebrating following their flight home.

Concerns have been raised over the crowd at Wembley for the Cup final, given the obvious logistic challenges for Catalans fans.

However, the RFL’s CEO Ralph Rimmer said they had a strategy prepared should the Dragons reach the final, and that will now be implemented.