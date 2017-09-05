Catalans receive Walsh injury boost

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has received a boost ahead of the club’s clash with Featherstone after Luke Walsh was cleared of a serious ankle injury.

The experienced halfback was helped from the field late on in the club’s recent victory over Halifax, with McNamara fearful that the 30-year-old could have suffered a serious injury.



However, the Dragons have confirmed that Walsh has suffered no ligament damage after he underwent scans on Monday.

The Dragons didn’t go as far as confirming what the injury was but confirmed he would be monitored by the club’s medical staff this week in the build-up to the visit of Featherstone.