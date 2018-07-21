Catalans secure safety with Salford victory

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha scored four tries to equal the Catalans match record as the French club secured its place in the top eight with a convincing 44-10 victory over Salford Red Devils at the Stade Gilbert Brutus today.

The Dragons always looked comfortable, scoring first-half tries from Yaha, Josh Drinkwater, Jason Baitieri, Kenny Edwards and Yaha again, with Drinkwater adding four goals and Salford replying with an unconverted try from winger Derrell Olpherts to make it 28-4 at half-time.

Two more tries from Yaha extended the Dragons’ lead to 38-4 on 46 minutes before the Red Devils staged a mini-comeback.

Ben Nakubuwai was unlucky to lose the ball in the act of touching down before Josh Woods got over the line and Ed Chamberlain converted.

But normal service was resumed when Edwards touched down a Drinkwater grubber for a 44-10 scoreline on 70 minutes.

Catalans: 31 Tony Gigot, 20 Lewis Tierney, 1 David Mead, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Samisoni Langi, 33 Josh Drinkwater, 15 Mickael Simon, 19 Michael McIlorum, 10 Sam Moa, 21 Benjamin Jullien, 12 Benjamin Garcia, 8 Remi Casty; Subs: 11 Louis Anderson, 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 34 Kenny Edwards; Also in 19-man squad: 2 Jodie Broughton, 13 Greg Bird.

Tries: Yaha 4, Drinkwater, Baitieri, Edwards 2; Goals: Drinkwater 6

Salford: 29 Ed Chamberlain, 24 Jake Bibby, 11 Josh Jones, 4 Junior Sa’u, 22 Derrell Olpherts, 6 Rob Lui, 28 Jake Shorrocks, 14 Lama Tasi, 19 Josh Wood, 23 Lee Mossop, 15 Ryan Lannon, 18 Ben Nakubuwai, 26 Daniel Murray; Subs: 5 Niall Evalds, 17 Tyrone McCarthy, 25 Levy Nzoungou, 30 Greg Burke; Also in 19-man squad: 8 Craig Kopczak, 13 Mark Flanagan.

Tries: Olpherts, Woods; Goals: Chamberlain

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express, which is available digitally from Sunday evening.