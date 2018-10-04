Catalans sign Matty Smith

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Matty Smith on a two-year contract.

The former England international and St Helens scrum-half, 31, is the second recruit of Steve McNamara for 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to have signed for the Catalans Dragons,” said Smith.

“After listening to Steve McNamara, hearing his plans and the club’s ambitions for the future, I felt it was an offer too good to ignore.”

“From a rugby point of view, this is such an exciting time in the Catalans Dragons’ history. They are a side I have admired for years and it will be a privilege to be a part of the club. I have always played with passion and wanted to win trophies above anything else and believe I can do that with Catalans.

“Finally, my young family and I want to embrace the lifestyle and experience of living in the South of France. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to get out there!”

Smith will join the Dragons after having won two Grand Finals and winning the Lance Todd Trophy in Wigan’s 2013 Challenge Cup win over Hull FC.

Smith, who joined his home town club St Helens from their Academy in 2006, had loans with Widnes and Celtic Crusaders before joining Salford in 2010, initially on loan. He then moved to Wigan in 2012, winning the double with the Warriors in 2013, before returning to Saints in 2017.

He has also played four times for England – in the 2014 Four Nations and 2015 Test Match series against New Zealand – and has been named in the Dream Team twice in 2013 and 2014.

In his career, he scored 46 tries and 847 points in 277 Super League games with St Helens, Wigan, Salford and the Crusaders.

Catalans Dragons headcoach Steve McNamara said: “Having worked with Matty at international level, I am confident of him adding a wealth of big game experience and leadership to our group. I fully understand and appreciate the organizational and controlling qualities that he will bring to the Catalans Dragons.”