Wigan duo McIlorum and Gelling depart

Wigan Warriors have released long-serving duo Michael McIlorum and Anthony Gelling from their contracts.

The pair have left the club with immediate effect, with hooker McIlorum joining Catalans and Gelling returning to his native New Zealand.

As first revealed in League Express, the Dragons are understood to have paid a fee for 29-year-old McIlorum, who has signed a two-year deal with the Super League club.

His departure from Wigan ends a 12-year association with the club, having initially joined in 2005. He made his first-team debut in 2007 and went on to win four Super League titles with the Warriors alongside two Challenge Cups during his 242 appearances for the club.

He was called up to the England squad in 2011 by current Catalans coach Steve McNamara and featured in the 2013 World Cup under the then England coach, before playing for Ireland in last year’s competition.

“In signing Michael, we have brought to the club one of the fiercest competitors in Rugby League,” Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said.

“Whilst he is widely recognised as a very good defensive player, his contribution in attack during the recent World Cup for Ireland showed another side to his game. We are delighted that Michael has chosen to join us and along with Paul Aiton and Alrix Da Costa, we now have real quality and depth in that department.”

However, the reason behind his departure is in doubt. Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan suggested McIlorum’s departure had been allowed in order for him to take up a lucrative deal with the French club, however McIlorum himself countered those claims by suggesting he was told his future was away from the club.

“Following his performance at the Rugby League World Cup, several clubs expressed interest in Michael and we agreed that at this stage of his career it was right to allow him to explore his options,” Lenagan said.

“Several teams have put forward very favourable offers to Michael and we felt it right not to stand in his way.”

However, McIlourm said: “After speaking with Ian (Lenagan) it was made clear my future was elsewhere and with interest from a couple of clubs it was agreed now was the best time to part company.”

Gelling returns home

As for Gelling, it was reported in League Expres several weeks ago that the Cook Islands international was open to leaving the club, although the Warriors were keen to first find a replacement.

However, following the arrival of Dan Sarginson, the Warriors have granted the 27-year-old his release in order to return closer to his family.

The club’s executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Anthony came to us a few weeks ago expressing his desire to return home to be closer to his family and girlfriend in New Zealand. We can’t have anyone here who isn’t emotionally in the right place whilst we also don’t want to see people upset.

“We believe Anthony to be genuine in his wishes to return home, he hasn’t got anything lined up, he simply wants to go home.”

Their departures leave the Warriors without two of their longest-serving players. Only Sean O’Loughlin had been at the club longer than McIlourm while Gelling had spent the last six years with the club.

“Having thought about it for some time we are all in agreement that it is the right time for Micky and the Club to go their separate ways,” said head coach Shaun Wane.

“Micky is a player who I hold close to my heart, I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve enjoyed watching him develop as both a player and a man over many years. I’ve every respect for him, he’s always given his very best for Wigan and I’m sure he will be remembered for that.”

On Gelling, Wane added: “I’m sad to see Anthony go, he has improved greatly during his time at Wigan and the coaching staff and I are proud of the progress he has made. He will be missed around the club and he leaves with our best wishes.

“From a squad perspective, we have known about this for a little while now which is why we acted swiftly to secure Dan Sarginson’s return.”