Catalans survive major Broncos scare

Catalans Dragons got their Qualifiers campaign off to a winning start after overcoming a major scare to defeat London Broncos 20-18.

Steve McNamara’s side looked evidently relieved at the culmination of the game after being on the back foot for large periods against their Championship counterparts.

But Louis Anderson’s second-half try put the game beyond the Broncos, and handed McNamara just his second win in six games since his appointment in June.

London went ahead twice in the first-half through tries for William Barthau and Rhys Williams. However, they went into half-time 12-10 adrift thanks to two converted tries through Richie Myler and Brayden Williame.

The two teams exchanged penalty goals before Anderson gave Catalans breathing space. London hit back on the hooter through Mark Ioane, but the Broncos ran out of time.

33 Lewis Tierney, 21 Iain Thornley, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Williame, 18 Vincent Duport, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 13 Greg Bird, Subs, 14 Julian Bousquet, 15 Benjamin Garcia, 17 Jason Baitieri, 24 Thibaut Margalet

Tries: Myler, Williame, Anderson

Goals: Walsh 4

24 Alex Walker, 1 Elliot Kear, 4 Michael Channing, 3 Ben Hellewell, 2 Rhys Williams, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 7 Will Barthau, 16 Junior Roqica, 14 Andy Ackers, 18 Ben Evans, 13 Jay Pitts, 36 Sam Wilde, 22 Matt Davis. Subs: 10 Mark Ioane, 15 Eddie Battye, 26 Api Pewhairangi, 23 Matty Gee

Tries: Barthua, Williams, Ioane.

Goals: Sammut 3