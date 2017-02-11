Catalans v Warrington: Three big talking points for each side ahead of 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of the run-up to Super League 2017, we’ll be posing three big talking points surrounding each of the 12 sides as they kick their campaigns off this weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s game in the south of France between Catalans and Warrington.

Catalans

Is the French project finally starting to bear fruit?

Laurent Frayssinous fielded 13 French players in their 20-18 defeat to Warrington last June – a perfect illustration of the progression of Rugby League in the south of France following the Dragons’ decade in the competition.

Have they finally found the right halfback partnership?

The new halfback partnership of Luke Walsh and Richie Myler encourages hopes that Catalans can mix it with the best of them in 2017.

Can this be the season their head coach proves the doubters wrong?

Laurent Frayssinous has his admirers but there is a nagging suspicion about his ability to take the Dragons to the next level. To prove his doubters wrong, he needs a big season.

Warrington

Has Chris Sandow’s exit actually proved to be a blessing in disguise?

The enigmatic Sandow walked out on the Wire during the winter, forcing Tony Smith to find a replacement in such a pivotal position. Kevin Brown looks the perfect fit.

Is this (finally) their year?

Warrington have an unwanted tag as Super League’s nearly men and they will be desperate to get that monkey off their backs. They have reached three Grand Finals in the past five years and lost all of them.

Have they got another Academy star ready to make the grade?

Keep an eye on Harvey Livett, who looks like an exciting homegrown talent. The 19-year-old utility player excelled during the festive 28-18 friendly victory over Widnes Vikings and scored a personal haul of 12 points, including a try and four goals.