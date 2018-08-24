Catalans v Warrington: Three key battles which could decide the final

Josh Drinkwater v Tyrone Roberts

Catalans scrum-half Josh Drinkwater has been a revelation since joining the club midway through this season – and he will be instrumental to any hopes the Dragons have of winning the cup on Saturday. On the opposite side, Tyrone Roberts hasn’t quite hit the heights Wolves fans hoped he would: but he will be intent on making his one and only appearance at Wembley as a Warrington player one to remember.

Remi Casty v Chris Hill

The battle of the big men is going to be fun to watch on Saturday – particularly the clash between the two captains. Remi Casty has been phenomenal for Catalans all season long, and pivotal in their renaissance under Steve McNamara. While Chris Hill remains as strong a force as ever for Warrington in their front-row, and he and Mike Cooper have formed a destructive partnership on so many occasions this season.

Michael McIlorum v Daryl Clark

The biggest battle of all? Michael McIlorum was pivotal in Catalans’ semi-final victory over St Helens, and he remains one of the leading hookers in the whole game. However, he faces a huge battle against England international Daryl Clark this weekend – with Clark’s form the backbone of Warrington’s success under Steve Price this season. Whichever hooker gains the upper hand, they may well help their side to victory.