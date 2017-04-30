Caton-Brown hat-trick helps Wakefield past Catalans

By Michael Hale April 30, 2017 17:03

Mason Caton-Brown scored a hat-trick as Wakefield Trinity ran out 30-10 winners against ill-disciplined Catalans Dragons.

The visitors went into an early lead through Vincent Deport’s try however Caton-Brown and Ben Jones-Bishop put Wakefield ahead at half time, with Fouad Yaha yellow-carded for a professional foul.

Caton-Brown touched down his second soon after the restart but Yaha returned from the sinbin to reduce the deficit.

The winger completed his hat-trick within the hour before Luke Walsh was sinbinned for the visitors.

Jones-Bishop crossed for his second of the game and Craig Huby touched down Trinity’s sixth try on his 300th career appearance.

Vincent Duport became the third Dragons player to receive a yellow card late on as Wakefield leapfrogged their visitors.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 18 Joe Arundel, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 2 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 8 Anthony England, 9 Kyle Wood, 15 David Fifita, 11 Matty Ashurst, 32 Dean Hadley, 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 27 James Batchelor, 17 Craig Huby, 23 Keegan Hirst, 4 Reece Lyne.

Tries: Caton-Brown 3, Jones-Bishop 2, Huby Goals: Finn 3

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 21 Iain Thornley, 20 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 27 Ugo Perez, 15 Ben Garcia, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 16 Thomas Bosc, 19 Mickael Simon, 24 Thibaut Margalet.

Tries: Duport, Yaha Goals: Walsh 1

