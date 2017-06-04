Caton-Brown haunts old club as Wakefield edge Salford in thriller

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield’s season hit new heights as they picked up a seventh straight win against second-placed Salford.

This game pitted two unlikely top-four sides against one another, but the two put on a stunning display before Trinity ultimately secured victory thanks to a hat-trick from former Salford winger Mason Caton-Brown, who left the club to join the Red Devils ahead of the current campaign.

Wakefield raced into a 16-0 lead following the first of Caton-Brown’s tries and two for Reece Lyne.

But Jake Bibby got Salford up and running just before half-time, and they went 18-16 ahead in the second-half following Bibby’s second try and a Craig Kopczak effort.

But Caton-Brown completed his hat-trick to put Wakefield ahead before James Batchelor’s late try ended Salford’s seven-match winning run, and move Chris Chester’s side within two points of the second-placed Red Devils.

Salford: O’Brien; Evalds, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby; Lui, Dobson; Tasi, Tomkins, Hasson, Murdoch-Masila, Hauraki, Krasniqi. Subs: Brining, Kopczak, T Carney, Griffin.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Gibson, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn; England, Wood, Hirst, Ashurst, Batchelor, Sio. Subs: Arundel, Fifita, Huby, Annakin.