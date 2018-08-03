Caton-Brown joins the Wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed the signing of Wakefield winger Mason Caton-Brown on a deal until the end of the season.

The speedster has joined the Wolfpack ahead of their Qualifiers campaign and will provide much-needed reinforcement in their backline, with Adam Higson and Greg Worthington currently out through injury.

Caton-Brown, 25, scored 17 tries in Super League last season, but only made four appearances for Trinity this term.

Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley said: “With the injuries received to Greg Worthington and Adam Higson, it has left us short on outside backs at a crucial point in the season.

“We have been keen on Mason for long parts of the season and to be able to bring in someone of his experience is a fantastic coup in such a short space of time. We’ve reacted quickly but we’re delighted with the acquisition.”

Caton-Brown added: “I’m really looking forward to meeting all the players and staff and I can’t wait to get stuck into training and playing at Lamport Stadium, I’ve heard nothing but good things about the fans and the atmosphere over there.

“The 8s are going to be an awesome challenge. From the results the team have achieved throughout this year there’ll be a lot of confidence going into these huge games and to be involved in gaining promotion would be a special achievement.”