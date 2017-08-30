Celtic and Rangers to square up tomorrow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The weekend’s action in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League begins tomorrow (Thursday) following the decision of Dewsbury Celtic and Stanley Rangers to bring their Division Three game forward from Saturday.

The revised full programme is:

Thursday 31 August 2017

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Stanley Rangers

Saturday 2 September 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Egremont Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Skirlaugh

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Pilkington Recs

Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal

West Hull v Kells

Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Featherstone Lions

Hull Dockers v Lock Lane

Hunslet Warriors v Normanton Knights

Milford Marlins v Shaw Cross Sharks

Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside

York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge

DIVISION TWO

Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s

Crosfields v Askam

Leigh East v Drighlington

Millom v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Saddleworth Rangers

Salford City Roosters v East Leeds

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Oldham St Anne’s v Gateshead Storm

West Bowling v Waterhead Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Stanningley