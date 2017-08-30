Celtic and Rangers to square up tomorrow
The weekend’s action in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League begins tomorrow (Thursday) following the decision of Dewsbury Celtic and Stanley Rangers to bring their Division Three game forward from Saturday.
The revised full programme is:
Thursday 31 August 2017
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Stanley Rangers
Saturday 2 September 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Leigh Miners Rangers v Egremont Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Skirlaugh
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Pilkington Recs
Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal
West Hull v Kells
Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors
DIVISION ONE
Blackbrook v Featherstone Lions
Hull Dockers v Lock Lane
Hunslet Warriors v Normanton Knights
Milford Marlins v Shaw Cross Sharks
Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside
York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge
DIVISION TWO
Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s
Crosfields v Askam
Leigh East v Drighlington
Millom v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Saddleworth Rangers
Salford City Roosters v East Leeds
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Oldham St Anne’s v Gateshead Storm
West Bowling v Waterhead Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Stanningley
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum