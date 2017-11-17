Centurions land Lovett coup

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have made another major statement of intent with the signing of Kyle Lovett on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was a free agent following his release from Wests Tigers, where he had made 50 NRL appearances.

Once considered a bright prospect in Australia, the back-rower endured a difficult year after being banned for drugs possession and managed just seven appearances for the Tigers this year.

However, he will now look to get his career back on tacks at LSV, after meeting up with the club’s head coach Neil Jukes and owner Derek Beaumont in Sydney.

“Kyle is another great addition to our squad who is young and energetic with plenty first grade NRL experience for his age,” Beaumont said.

“It is a further statement of our intent to build a side capable of returning to Super League and one that we can grow and develop to improve to greater things. I am really looking forward to seeing his strong carries in a Leigh shirt.”

Jukes added: “Kyle is a fast, direct, strong running forward who consistently in defence notches up 40 plus tackles a game. His durability will also add a real competitive edge to our team in a number of other positions too.

“We will continue to monitor his preparations in Australia for the next few weeks now so he is ready to hit the ground running when he arrives at the beginning of December.”