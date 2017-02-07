Centurions land Naughton on season-long loan

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Curtis Naughton from Hull FC on a season-long loan.

Naughton has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot in Hull FC’s competitive side, and will now spend the season at LSV after the Centurions found themselves in need of more competition in the backs.

The departure of Lee Smith by mutual consent left the Centurions a body down, and with long-term injuries to both Gregg McNally and James Clare, Neil Jukes was forced into the market to reinforce his squad.

Jukes said: “Bringing in Curtis gives him an opportunity to catapult his career to the top level. He has exploded on the scene in the last two seasons and now is a good time for Curtis to challenge for a regular Super League spot.

“We kind of touched on Curtis when we discussed pre-season recruitment and James’s unfortunate injury has made us revisit his situation.

“Curtis has genuine pace and is lively and energetic, in fact the same kind of qualities that James Clare has in abundance. We shall continue to support James through this difficult time.

“But it was important that we kept those qualities within the squad and Curtis’s signing ensures that.”