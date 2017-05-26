Centurions shock Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions stunned high-flying Hull FC to boost their top eight hopes with a 26-22 victory.

Matty Dawson went over to give the Centurions an early lead at the KCOM Stadium before Jamie Shaul brought Hull level midway through the half.

Dawson doubled his and Leigh’s tally four minutes after they had been pegged back before Atelea Vea extended the lead.

Carlos Tuimavave scored Hull’s second late in the half however before Marc Sneyd’s conversion saw them trail 14-10 at the break.

Ben Reynolds touched down the opening try of the second period before converting his own effort but Shaul completed his brace to keep the hosts in touch.

Vea became the second Leigh player to bring around a brace however as the visitors opened up a 10-point lead.

Albert Kelly went over with five minutes to go with Sneyd’s conversion cutting the deficit to four points but it was too little too hate from Hull.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 19 Steve Michaels, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 23 Nick Rawsthorne, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 22 Josh Bowden, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 21 Sika Manu, 12 Mark Minichiello, 15 Chris Green; Subs: 17 Danny Washbrook, 25 Jansin Turgut, 27 Jack Downs, 28 Brad Fash.

Tries: Shaul 2, Tuimavave, Kelly; Goals: Sneyd 3.

Leigh: 18 Greg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 31 Matthew Fleming, 11 Corey Paterson, 1 Mitch Brown, 20 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 10 Dayne Weston, 21 Liam Hood, 24 Jamie Acton, 17 Atelea Vea, 13 Harrison Hansen, 12 Glenn Stewart; Subs: 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Danny Tickle, 23 Sam Hopkins, 29 Lachlan Burr.

Tries: Dawson 2, Vea, 2 Reynolds; Goals: Reynolds 3.

