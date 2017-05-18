Chadwick edges it for Rovers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A last-minute field goal by Will Chadwick helped Woolston Rovers pip Clock Face Miners 17-16 in last night’s thrilling Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Division Three match.

Woolston, who had led 12-0 at the interval, found themselves 16-14 adrift on 68 minutes after the Miners blasted back with tries for Karle Hunt, Connor Cutts and Shaun Costello, with Costello and Matt Garner kicking a goal apiece.

But a penalty by Chris Twigg four minutes from time restored parity – setting the scene for Chadwick’s match-winner.

Clock Face paid heavily for the sin-binning on 26 minutes of Paul Hunt, Woolston opening their account in his absence with touchdowns by Christian Taylor and Alex Smith, one of which Twigg improved.

Twigg landed a penalty two minutes before the break, and another on 65 minutes which put Rovers 14-10 up.