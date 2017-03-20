Challenge Cup ball numbers revealed for fifth round draw

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 20, 2017 15:28

All 16 clubs in the hat for the fifth round of the Challenge Cup have learned of their numbers in the draw.

Four Super League clubs, including Leeds Rhinos, enter the draw alongside clubs from the Championship and League 1.

A number of potentially intriguing ties could be drawn out of the hat, with a repeat of last year’s Million Pound Game a mouthwatering prospect, while a potential reunion between Leigh and their former head coach Paul Rowley, now of Toronto Wolfpack, would get pulses racing after their bitter parting last year.

The draw takes place at 7:45 am on Tuesday on BBC Radio 5 Live and the official BBC website.

