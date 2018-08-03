Challenge Cup doubleheader a sell-out

The Challenge Cup semi-final double-header has sold out.

The two games will take place at The University of Bolton Stadium on Sunday, in what is the first doubleheader of its kind for the Challenge Cup.

Rugby Football League Chief Executive, Ralph Rimmer, said: “The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is the most prestigious competition in Rugby League and holding two semi-finals in one stadium is another historic moment in its legacy.

“The 2018 competition has been full of excitement – from Round 1 right through to the semi-finals – and it’s fantastic that the two fixtures will be played in front of a full house at The University of Bolton Stadium.

“I am certain that the capacity crowd will create an incredible atmosphere at Bolton and I look forward to watching two extraordinary games between four top sides as they battle for a place at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final.”