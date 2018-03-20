Challenge Cup fifth round draw throws up several intriguing ties

League 1 sides Bradford and Hunslet have been handed a mouthwatering prize should they win their fourth round Challenge Cup tie.. a trip to Super League heavyweights Warrington.

In one of several enthralling ties for the fifth round – which sees four Super League sides enter the competition at this point – the Bulls could face the Wolves for the first time since their relegation from the top flight several years ago.

Hull Kingston Rovers will travel to the winners of Halifax versus Oldham, Widnes will host Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs – while Catalans Dragons face a potential banana-skin tie with a trip to League 1 side York City Knights.

Elsewhere, Toronto will face Barrow, there is an all-Championship thriller between Leigh and London, Doncaster will host North Wales or Featherstone, while Whitehaven host Rochdale Hornets.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw

Ties to be played weekend of April 21-22

Warrington v Hunslet or Bradford

Toronto v Barrow

Widnes v Coventry or Pilkington Recs

Leigh v London

Whitehaven v Rochdale

Halifax or Oldham v Hull KR

Doncaster v North Wales or Featherstone

York v Catalans