Challenge Cup fourth round draw made

2015 Challenge Cup finalists Hull Kingston Rovers will host Sheffield Eagles in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Tim Sheens’ side face the Eagles, who the Robins take on this weekend in the Championship.

Elsewhere Toronto Wolfpack face a tough battle against top Championship opponents in the shape of London Broncos, while amateur side Haydock face a trip to Oldham.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions v London Skolars

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Batley Bulldogs

Oldham v Haydock

University of Gloucestershire All Golds v Doncaster

Whitehaven v Oxford

York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets

London Broncos v Toronto Wolfpack

Dewsbury Rams v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax RLFC v Hunslet

Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars