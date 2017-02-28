Challenge Cup fourth round draw made
2015 Challenge Cup finalists Hull Kingston Rovers will host Sheffield Eagles in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.
Tim Sheens’ side face the Eagles, who the Robins take on this weekend in the Championship.
Elsewhere Toronto Wolfpack face a tough battle against top Championship opponents in the shape of London Broncos, while amateur side Haydock face a trip to Oldham.
Hull Kingston Rovers v Sheffield Eagles
Swinton Lions v London Skolars
Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers
Toulouse Olympique XIII v Batley Bulldogs
Oldham v Haydock
University of Gloucestershire All Golds v Doncaster
Whitehaven v Oxford
York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets
London Broncos v Toronto Wolfpack
Dewsbury Rams v Newcastle Thunder
Halifax RLFC v Hunslet
Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars